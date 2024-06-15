Birth of a Flower: An Abigail Warner Painting Demonstration

× Expand Abigail Warner Blooms

(Saturday, June 15th, 12-5pm)

In-Town Gallery presents a mixed-media demonstration,“Birth of a Flower”, by Chattanooga artist Abigail Warner, Saturday, June 15th--12-5pm. Abigail’s primary medium is acrylic and ink on canvas or wood panels, and her work features an emotional focus on the natural world.

“Nature is my artistic motivation,” Warner says. “My goal is to capture the movement and color of flora and fauna in the world around us, a world that too often goes unseen. While I am a studio artist who spends much of my time creating indoors, I seek to bring the feeling of the outdoors inside. You might say, viewing my work puts you inside a moment of being outside.”

Abigail Warner, a painter and illustrator from Evansville, IN, now resides in Chattanooga, TN. She has been painting and illustrating professionally since 2020. In 2018, she graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor’s degree in General Studies, and a focus in art. In the warmer months, you can find Abigail at art and music festivals where she paints, vends, and teaches others about the journey of being a full-time artist.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!