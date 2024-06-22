Birthday Bash on the Mountain

× Expand Waldenhouse Publishers, Inc. Walden's Ridge Civic League, 2501 Fairmount Pike, is across from Wayside Presbyterian Church in Walden on Signal Mountain.

Fourth annual Birthday Bash to celebrate the anniversary of the Walden's Ridge Civic League auditorium built in 1921. Music; Games for kids & grown-ups; SIX inflatable; Hayrides; Face painting; Playground; Food - hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, funnel cakes, popcorn, shaved ice. Free admission. Tickets required for some activities. Fun for all ages at this fundraiser to replace the old siding on the auditorium.