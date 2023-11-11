BL30: A Night of Bob (Stagner) featuring Kenito Murray, The Heroes Are Horses, Jon Brumit

× Expand photo credit: Ernie Paik Bob Stagner

CoPAC and The Shaking Ray Levi Society present:

BL30: A Night of Bob

featuring Bob Stagner, Kenito Murray, The Heroes Are Horses, and Jon Brumit

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7:30 pm

Barking Legs Theater (barkinglegs.org)

1307 Dodds Ave

Chattanooga TN 37404

$30 advance/door, $10 students (door)

As part of the month-long celebration of Barking Legs Theater’s 30th anniversary, A Night of Bob puts a spotlight on Bob Stagner – beloved percussionist, teacher, co-founder of the arts organization The Shaking Ray Levi Society, and project manager of Wayne-O-Rama. A native Chattanoogan, Bob formed the legendary free improvisation group The Shaking Ray Levis with vocalist/keyboardist Dennis Palmer over 35 years ago and has performed with an astounding number of notable artists including Col. Bruce Hampton, Rev. Howard Finster, Bob Dorough, Wayne White and Derek Bailey.

Bob has curated what will be an unforgettable musical extravaganza featuring some of the region’s most compelling and innovative performers:

● Powerhouse percussionist Kenito Murray, a collaborator with Marshall Allen (Sun Ra Arkestra) and member of Wolfpack ATL and Visitors who was awarded “Best Local Instrumentalist” by Creative Loafing Atlanta.

● The Heroes Are Horses, who mix moody storytelling, acoustic folk and found sounds (their “atmospheric anomalies”) to make what the Chattanooga Pulse called a “laid-back, somber grandeur that’s just a tiny bit woozy from whiskey.”

● The mind-bogglingly creative, mischievous, and unpredictable polymath Jon Brumit, an instrument inventor, circuit-bender, unconventional drummer, and visual artist (and Kresge Fellow) who has exhibited around the world.

Come early, between 6:30 pm and the 7:30 pm showtime, to enjoy scrumptious Louisiana Hand Pies (not included with admission) from Chef Kenyatta Ashford (Neutral Ground), top winner on the Food Network’s “Chopped.”

Artist links:

Kenito Murray: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDrU6318Q58

The Heroes Are Horses https://www.facebook.com/theheroesarehorses/

Jon Brumit https://www.brumitology.com

Advance ticket link:

https://www.barkinglegs.org/ourevents/bob-stagner-shaking-ray-levi-society

Facebook event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/239777422400080/