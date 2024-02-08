Black Art Lounge - IN-PERSON EVENT

× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/2/8/black-art-lounge BHM 2024 Event pages (1500 x 1080 px) - 1 Art

The Black Art Lounge is a space where you can immerse yourself in a creative atmosphere and take part in a variety of creative activities inspired by renowned Black artists and icons. When you arrive, you’ll choose an “art station” to start creating. You can stay put or make your way around the lounge if you choose.

Activities include:

Coloring with the vibrancy of Kehinde Wiley

Painting in the spirit of Jean-Michel Basquiat

Creating collages inspired by Shanequa Gay

Journaling reflections reminiscent of James Baldwin.

Crafting your own friendship bracelets inspired by Beyoncé and Kelly

We’ll also have beverages and light snacks to keep you refreshed as you create.