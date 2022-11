× Expand Caroline Harris Black Friday Events & Deals

River Gallery will be hosting two of our artists, Jon Cordes & Jerry Knight, to demo on Black Friday! Learn about woodworking with Jon from 1:00-3:00, and painting with Jerry from open to close! Wander the rest of the Bluff View Art District for more Black Friday events & deals!

Through the months of November and December, enjoy 10% off all items in the gallery, and 20% off items over $2,000. The savings last all season, so don't miss out!