The Bethlehem Center and Allgood's Used Books and Coffee

Join The Bethlehem Center at Allgood’s Used Books and Coffee on February 22, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of Black History Month. A portion of the sales throughout the day will be given back to The Beth to support their Youth and Family programming efforts.