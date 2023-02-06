Black Professionals @ the Hunter - Live in Red: Love in Black

Hunter Museum of American Art
Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of
community, culture, and connections. This free bimonthly series is
designed by and created for all area Black professionals.
February’s theme is Live in Red: Love in Black and includes an
exploration of the Hunter’s new exhibitions, a “Black Love on Screen”
trivia contest, and food from the Island Vibe and The Peach Cobbler
Factory.
All guests are encouraged to wear BPATH colors with a heavy
emphasis on red!
Register now:
https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a0
7ejjbf8kd0f112360&oseq=&c=&ch=
For questions please contact Adera Causey
(acausey@huntermuseum.org).
ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience
Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American
professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive
museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American
artists, a chance to network and meet other professionals.
Generously sponsored by Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, EPB,
Coca-Cola Bottling United and Chambers Welding.