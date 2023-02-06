Black Professionals @ the Hunter - Live in Red: Love in Black

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of

community, culture, and connections. This free bimonthly series is

designed by and created for all area Black professionals.

February’s theme is Live in Red: Love in Black and includes an

exploration of the Hunter’s new exhibitions, a “Black Love on Screen”

trivia contest, and food from the Island Vibe and The Peach Cobbler

Factory.

All guests are encouraged to wear BPATH colors with a heavy

emphasis on red!

Register now:

https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a0

7ejjbf8kd0f112360&oseq=&c=&ch=

For questions please contact Adera Causey

(acausey@huntermuseum.org).

ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience

Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American

professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive

museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American

artists, a chance to network and meet other professionals.

Generously sponsored by Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, EPB,

Coca-Cola Bottling United and Chambers Welding.

