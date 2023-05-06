Blake Hornsby, Joshua Songs at Woodshop Listening Room

to

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

A Night of Psychedelic Folk and Dark Blues.

Blake Hornsby former Chattanoogan, now hailing from the mountains of Asheville, NC, presents an eclectic combination of folk, avant garde, and eastern music. Hornsby has shared stages with the likes of John Fernandes (Olivia Tremor Control), Mike Gangloff (Pelt, Black Twig Pickers), and Shane Parrish. Hornsby seamlessly blends a unique combination of Indian music, old time folk, drone, American primitive guitar, and psychedelia. People have described Hornsby's work as 'Psychedelic World Folk Fusion' and 'Hallucinatory Mountain Folk', but most have said that Hornsby's music is indescribable, relating it to transformational ceremonies and performance art.

Joshua Songs displays a unique voice and surprising range which both give a haunting vulnerability to his stories of love, loss, and life on the road. With a voice equal parts gravel and glory, he belts a dark and dirty brand of folk blues. Songs has shared stages with acts like Nashvilles Those Darlins, The Memphis Dawls, Bill Fox (Cleveland 80's power pop trio The Mice), Oakland troglodyte jugband Thee Hobo Gobbelins, and toured nationally via Fat Possum Records in TheTwitches opening for Louisiana dark rocker Dax Riggs of "Acid Bath" fame.

Info

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Blake Hornsby, Joshua Songs at Woodshop Listening Room - 2023-05-06 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Blake Hornsby, Joshua Songs at Woodshop Listening Room - 2023-05-06 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Blake Hornsby, Joshua Songs at Woodshop Listening Room - 2023-05-06 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Blake Hornsby, Joshua Songs at Woodshop Listening Room - 2023-05-06 08:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 18, 2023

Wednesday

April 19, 2023

Thursday

April 20, 2023

Friday

April 21, 2023

Saturday

April 22, 2023

Sunday

April 23, 2023

Monday

April 24, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours