Blake Hornsby, Joshua Songs at Woodshop Listening Room

A Night of Psychedelic Folk and Dark Blues.

Blake Hornsby former Chattanoogan, now hailing from the mountains of Asheville, NC, presents an eclectic combination of folk, avant garde, and eastern music. Hornsby has shared stages with the likes of John Fernandes (Olivia Tremor Control), Mike Gangloff (Pelt, Black Twig Pickers), and Shane Parrish. Hornsby seamlessly blends a unique combination of Indian music, old time folk, drone, American primitive guitar, and psychedelia. People have described Hornsby's work as 'Psychedelic World Folk Fusion' and 'Hallucinatory Mountain Folk', but most have said that Hornsby's music is indescribable, relating it to transformational ceremonies and performance art.

Joshua Songs displays a unique voice and surprising range which both give a haunting vulnerability to his stories of love, loss, and life on the road. With a voice equal parts gravel and glory, he belts a dark and dirty brand of folk blues. Songs has shared stages with acts like Nashvilles Those Darlins, The Memphis Dawls, Bill Fox (Cleveland 80's power pop trio The Mice), Oakland troglodyte jugband Thee Hobo Gobbelins, and toured nationally via Fat Possum Records in TheTwitches opening for Louisiana dark rocker Dax Riggs of "Acid Bath" fame.