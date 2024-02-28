Blind Angel Productions Presents: Cherry Pop-Up

× Expand Created by DJ Blindian Cherry Pop-Up - 1 Pop in for a good time!

ATTENTION: Chattanooga, East Tennessee and surrounding areas!!

Blind Angel Productions is proudly bringing to you a House DJ set and LGBTQIA+ showcase , CHERRY POP-UP!!

Our first show features DJ Blindian on the decks, The Platinum Angel as your hostess for the evening, Bambii Montice as the legs, face and luxe beauty of Chattanooga, and your newly crowned Miss Southern American Newcomer and powerhouse individual/icon/performer Rita Lipps Charles!!

This event is for all LGBTQIA+ people looking for a laid back environment with incredible food/drinks, exquisite ambiance, and a wonderful show and environment all cultivated for the celebration of being LGBTQIA+ !!

If you’re looking to dance, experience new local art, meet other queer locals, meet artists, etc., then this is the place for you!!

2024 is about building community, and we want to see you there!!

Event from 9:30pm -12:30am on February 28, 2024

- $10 Cover

- 21+

- Cherry Street Tavern

(Address: 719 Cherry St, Chattanooga, TN 37402)