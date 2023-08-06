× Expand Mars Michael Blood Brothers at Songbirds on 8/6

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $25

General Admission Day of Show: $28

Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia are true “Blood Brothers” in life and in the music they create both individually and collectively, joining forces in a collaborative effort of songwriting and performances to create a total listening experience greater than the sum of its parts. Added to that process are the talents of producers Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, who brought fresh ideas to the recording sessions, pushing Mike and Albert creatively and musically to present their best work to date.

“Mike and Albert have a special chemistry together when they plug in and play that few have. They finish each other's sentences musically,” award-winning guitarist Joe Bonamassa said about the sessions. “Great tunes, great people, great hang! What's not to like? It was an honor to be involved in this project."

Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia will be hitting the road again in support of the new Blood Brothers album. They will bring together their two powerhouse bands, featuring Matt Johnson: drums; Ephraim Lowell: drums; Doug Byrkit: bass; and Lewis Stephens: piano/organ. Both Mike and Albert will be onstage performing together for the entire show, so fans can enjoy the amazing chemistry and creativity that these two musicians share with each other – and the audience. In addition to their own rock, blues and roots individual tunes, the set will feature a number of songs from the Blood Brothers album.