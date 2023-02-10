Blood Drive

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Donate blood and save lives! And earn a free pint while doing so.

Sign up at www.bloodassurance.org/wanderlinger to secure a spot.

Reminders: Eat a good meal, drink plenty of water & bring your ID

Health & Wellness
423-269-7979
