Bloom Creative Summit is a one-day conference designed to hold space and community for Black women and non-binary entrepreneurs.

This summit will provide you with the community, tools, and resources you need to bloom in business and flourish in wellness.

The Keynote speakers are Naj Austin and Niambi Cacchioli. Speakers, workshops and more information here.

The Summit will take place along Rossville Avenue in Chattanooga, TN.

Bloom Creative Summit is brought to you by: Launch Tennessee, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, Upstate Mississippi, Benwood Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Co. and Pathway Lending.

No refunds.