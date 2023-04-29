Blow Up Your TV, A John Prine Tribute

× Expand Getty images John Prine

Richard Daigle will host an evening of local singer/songwriters performing John Prine cover songs at this special evening honoring the legendary songwriter who died three years ago this month. Joining Daigle will be Butch Ross, Lew Card, The Briars (Robert Lovett and Jerris Schmidt), Joe Coke and Patrick Dugan. There is no cover charge and the show will benefit Big Brother/Big Sister, Chattanooga.