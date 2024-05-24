The Blue Angels in IMAX!

× Expand Amazon, IMAX, MGM The Blue Angels fly into IMAX on May 24th! Don't miss your chance to take flight with the premiere jet team on the largest screen!

The Blue Angels have been enthralling people, across the country and around the globe, for more than 75 years. Now, Amazon MGM Studios and IMAX bring a brand new documentary – The Blue Angels – that will take audiences soaring with the Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron as never before. Filmed for IMAX, the immersive footage puts you in the cockpit for a firsthand view of the Blue Angels’ precision flying, while the aerial shots deliver a spectacular showcase of the breathtaking maneuvers that have made them the world’s premier jet team.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne

Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

May 24 - June 2 at 5:00 PM