Blue Whales 3D screening with Dr. Diane Gendron

Join us as Dr. Diane Gendron, one of the stars of Blue Whales: Return of the Giants 3D, comes to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater for a night of scientific discussion following a special screening of Blue Whales: Return of the Giants 3D.

Don’t miss a special screening of Blue Whales 3D: Return of the Giants followed by a discussion with marine biologist (and star of the film) Dr. Diane Gendron. Tickets will be available at the box office.

The film follows two scientific expeditions: one, a high-risk mission to find a missing population of blue whales, not seen in 50 years; and the other, to join Dr. Gendron, the "Blue Whale Whisperer," in Mexico's Gulf of California, where she and her team explore the important role these remarkable animals play in the health of our oceans.