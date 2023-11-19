Bobby Stone Film Series: Disney's A Christmas Carol

Tivoli Theatre Foundation
Bobby Stone Film Series Line Up
Rated PG An animated retelling of Charles Dickens' classic novel about a Victorian-era miser taken on a journey of self-redemption, courtesy of several mysterious Christmas apparitions.
to
Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Tivoli Theatre Foundation
Bobby Stone Film Series Line Up
Rated PG An animated retelling of Charles Dickens' classic novel about a Victorian-era miser taken on a journey of self-redemption, courtesy of several mysterious Christmas apparitions.
Food & DrinkBullseyes and Boos
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyArt After School
-
Talks & ReadingsSchutte Family Lecture Series Convocation Speaker Jonathan Reisman
-
Festivals & Fairs Outdoor SportsRox Climbing Fest
-
Festivals & Fairs Markets This & ThatHolly Jolly Market
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsEldon Huff at Whiskey Cowgirl
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsJuly Turner at Whiskey Cowgirl
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.