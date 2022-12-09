× Expand Courtesy of Bode Chattanooga Bode for the Holidays

This December, Bode Chattanooga is transforming into a reimagined Christmas wonderland with their holiday pop-up, Bode for the Holidays. The property will be offering festive bites and drinks such as peppermint mochas at their all-day café, Dawn, and boozy hot chocolate at their hangout bar, Dusk from Friday, December 9th until the end of the year. Join the team for holiday fun and enjoy treats in celebration of the merriest season of all at Bode! The limited-time activation will be open on the following hours:

• Sun - Tues: 8am - 8pm

• Wed - Sat: 8am - 10pm