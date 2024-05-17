× Expand Rosie Fitzgerrel Boldly Taking Up Space: Southeast Scope

Women and non-binary artists are underrepresented and undervalued in museums, galleries, and auction houses. Their work is essential and deserves to be seen. Boldly Taking Up Space: Southeast Scope is an art exhibition that elevates the voices, visions, and expressions of 14 women and non-binary artists across the southeastern United States. Our shared sense of place and diverse stories are viewed through the lens of our lived experience as women and non-binary people. Through a linked range of works that include textile, sculpture, photography, and painting, we invite you into the conversation and open space for everyone to celebrate, reframe, and connect.

This exhibition is part of the Taking. Up. Space. Initiative facilitated by Thrive Together Network. Taking Up Space or T.U.S. is a Grassroots Female Focused Community Global Art Exhibition empowering artists to take up more space and exhibit their art in the Spring.

Featured artists in the show include Adriana Ameigh, Alli Bell, Pauline Emilie Bird, Rosie Fitzgerrel, Lindsay Keeling, LeeAnn Love, Jocelyn Mattewes, Jean Gray Mohs, Amy Packer, Jen Palmer, Renee Romero, Jennie Traill Schaeffer, Brittany Sondberg, and Karen Spears.

Text, graphics, and incredible artist coordination by Rosie Fitzgerrel.

The show will open on May 17 between 6 and 8pm, and will be on display until June 1. Come welcome these amazing artists during the opening reception, or book an appointment to come see the show on your own time.