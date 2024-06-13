Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Our lineup features a diverse group of 150+ acts set on some of the most historic and iconic stages in the world, and music goes around the clock. Our main venue Centeroo stays open 24/7 with dance sets leading into the sunrise.

The campgrounds at Bonnaroo are like no place on Earth—neighbors become family, surprises abound, and activities go around the clock. Plus, from primitive camping, to RVs to glamping, every type of experience is at your fingertips.

Want to explore a world outside of music? Relax at a morning yoga session, meditation, get hitched at our chapel, House of Matroomony, or sign up for the Eighth “First Annual” 5k, our Roo Run.

Born in 2002, early Bonnaroo lineups featured artists from the jam scene. From that stemmed a beautiful community founded on love & positivity. Those early days set the pace for what we are today and helped create a unique Bonnaroovian world.