Bonnaroo Used Outdoor Gear Sale

The local water quality nonprofit WaterWays will host its annual Used Gear Sale following the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. As part of our litter reduction initiative, a comprehensive set of events and programs aimed at combating pollution in our natural environments, WaterWays travels to the festival grounds each year to collect items left behind by festival attendees. Items such as tents, tarps, and camping gear are transported back to Chattanooga and made available for purchase at discounted prices at The Gear Closet. The much anticipated sale will take place at our new location, The Gear Closet, 305 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga, TN 37415 from on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 from 10 am to 5 pm.

All the proceeds from the Gear Closet and the annual Bonnaroo Sale support WaterWays and our mission to empower communities to protect and restore the water where they live, work, and play. Join us as we save tons of camping gear from the landfill while also celebrating the 20th anniversary of WaterWays! Not only will you find some awesome deals on outdoor essentials, but you will also help support water quality in our community. Good Dog and Clumpies Ice Cream will have food available for purchase during this event!