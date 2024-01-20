Book Binding 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Do you love the smell of books? How about their beautiful covers? Have you ever wanted to know how their made?

Join us as we delve into the wonderful world of bookmaking. In this workshop, you'll learn the ins and outs of bookmaking including how to create your own custom hardcovers and how to bind a coptic journal with a decorative stitching.

We'll provide all the necessary materials to create a book that's perfect for journaling and/or sketching.

About the instructor:

Athena Buxton is a local art educator, printmaker, and lover of all things craft. After earning a Masters of Arts in Art History and Museum Education, Athena dedicated her career to teaching both children and adults about art. When she isn't teaching, Athena can usually be found at her kitchen table starting another art project.

Info

423-521-2643
