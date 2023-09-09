Bootleg Bash

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Bootleg Bash at Ruby Falls

Taste whiskey from 20+ featured Tennessee distilleries, and enjoy live bluegrass music, food trucks, and sweeping views overlooking the Tennessee River and Cumberland Plateau. Celebrate the significance of caves in Tennessee’s whiskey production from prohibition to the present day at this inaugural event on Lookout Mountain.

All guests must be 21 and up for admission. A valid legal ID is required.

Bootleg Bash tickets Do Not include Ruby Falls Cave Walk admission. 

Participating Distilleries include Chattanooga Whiskey, Corsair Distillery, Gate 11 Distillery, Nearest Green Distillery, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, Old Dominick Distillery, and many others.

Live Bluegrass Music Featuring Lou Wamp and The Bluetastics!

Food & Drink
423-269-6127
