The Boy and The Heron in IMAX!

× Expand Studio Ghibli, IMAX The Boy and The Heron is coming to IMAX! Experience the latest work from master director Hayao Miyazaki on the biggest screen. Experience it in IMAX.

A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

December 8 – December 10 at 7:00 PM