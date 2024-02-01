Brahms 4

to

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Music Director candidate Andrew Crust, known for his powerful and immersive style, leads the CSO for an evening of incredible music transporting the audience through a spectrum of timeless emotions. Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's evocative "Ballade in A minor" enchants with its rich melodies and intricate harmonies, evoking a sense of mystery and longing. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture" immerses listeners in the tragic tale of Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers, its sweeping melodies and dramatic crescendos tracing the journey from tender romance to heart-wrenching fate. Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98, forms the grand culmination, a monumental work that navigates the realms of passion, reflection, and triumph.

Info

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
423-267-8583
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Brahms 4 - 2024-02-01 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brahms 4 - 2024-02-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brahms 4 - 2024-02-01 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brahms 4 - 2024-02-01 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

September 14, 2023

Friday

September 15, 2023

Saturday

September 16, 2023

Sunday

September 17, 2023

Monday

September 18, 2023

Tuesday

September 19, 2023

Wednesday

September 20, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours