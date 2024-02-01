× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Music Director candidate Andrew Crust, known for his powerful and immersive style, leads the CSO for an evening of incredible music

Music Director candidate Andrew Crust, known for his powerful and immersive style, leads the CSO for an evening of incredible music transporting the audience through a spectrum of timeless emotions. Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's evocative "Ballade in A minor" enchants with its rich melodies and intricate harmonies, evoking a sense of mystery and longing. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture" immerses listeners in the tragic tale of Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers, its sweeping melodies and dramatic crescendos tracing the journey from tender romance to heart-wrenching fate. Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98, forms the grand culmination, a monumental work that navigates the realms of passion, reflection, and triumph.