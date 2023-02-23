Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2

to

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The CSO takes the Memorial stage for a memorable night of music! Featuring Quinn Mason's Toast of the Town Overture, Avner Dorman's After Brahms, and Johannes Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2 expertly performed by pianist Ning An, this performance will provide a delightful evening of music with plenty of variety. Enjoy a unique fusion of classical and modern music with this diverse selection of pieces, expertly performed by the region's only professional orchestra.

Be sure to join us before the concert for a Spotlight Talk! Enter the Memorial Auditorium from the special backstage red door entrance at the corner of Oak and Lindsay for an informative live discussion. Spotlight talks begin at 6:45 PM on the evening of the performance.

Spotlight Talks are FREE to attend, but attendees must hold tickets to that evening’s performance to attend the Spotlight Talk. Attendance at Spotlight Talks is limited to 50, first come first served.

Info

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
423-267-8583
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2 - 2023-02-23 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2 - 2023-02-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2 - 2023-02-23 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2 - 2023-02-23 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

January 27, 2023

Saturday

January 28, 2023

Sunday

January 29, 2023

Monday

January 30, 2023

Tuesday

January 31, 2023

Wednesday

February 1, 2023

Thursday

February 2, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours