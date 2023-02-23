× Expand Brad Cansler The CSO takes the Memorial stage for a memorable night of music! Featuring Quinn Mason's Toast of the Town Overture, Avner Dorman's After Brahms, and Johannes Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2 expertly performed by pianist Ning An

The CSO takes the Memorial stage for a memorable night of music! Featuring Quinn Mason's Toast of the Town Overture, Avner Dorman's After Brahms, and Johannes Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2 expertly performed by pianist Ning An, this performance will provide a delightful evening of music with plenty of variety. Enjoy a unique fusion of classical and modern music with this diverse selection of pieces, expertly performed by the region's only professional orchestra.

Be sure to join us before the concert for a Spotlight Talk! Enter the Memorial Auditorium from the special backstage red door entrance at the corner of Oak and Lindsay for an informative live discussion. Spotlight talks begin at 6:45 PM on the evening of the performance.

Spotlight Talks are FREE to attend, but attendees must hold tickets to that evening’s performance to attend the Spotlight Talk. Attendance at Spotlight Talks is limited to 50, first come first served.