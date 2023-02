× Expand Kayce Foote Brain Awareness Exhibit

Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design will host a Brain Awareness exhibit in the John C. Williams Art Gallery in Brock Hall, titled “Opticus Realm: Where Things Are Not What They Seem.” Opening on Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m., the exhibit is free and open to the public through April 14. For more information, please visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.