Breakfast with The Beth

to

First Centenary United Methodist Church 419 McCallie Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Bethlehem Center’s annual event, Breakfast at the Beth will take place on March 7 from 7:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at First-Centenary United

Methodist Church. Join The Beth for a delicious homemade breakfast with a short program following in support of Chattanooga’s youth and families.The breakfast will host over 100 guests, dignitaries, and community leaders.This year Breakfast at the Beth is honoring Herbert Book McCray, Director of Boys to Men at The Bethlehem Center.

Info

First Centenary United Methodist Church 419 McCallie Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
4232661384
to
Google Calendar - Breakfast with The Beth - 2024-03-07 07:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Breakfast with The Beth - 2024-03-07 07:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Breakfast with The Beth - 2024-03-07 07:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Breakfast with The Beth - 2024-03-07 07:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

February 1, 2024

Friday

February 2, 2024

Saturday

February 3, 2024

Sunday

February 4, 2024

Monday

February 5, 2024

Tuesday

February 6, 2024

Wednesday

February 7, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours