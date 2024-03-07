× Expand The Bethlehem Center Untitled design - 1 Breakfast with The Beth

The Bethlehem Center’s annual event, Breakfast at the Beth will take place on March 7 from 7:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at First-Centenary United

Methodist Church. Join The Beth for a delicious homemade breakfast with a short program following in support of Chattanooga’s youth and families.The breakfast will host over 100 guests, dignitaries, and community leaders.This year Breakfast at the Beth is honoring Herbert Book McCray, Director of Boys to Men at The Bethlehem Center.