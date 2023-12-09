Breakfast with Santa at The Read House

The Read House
Breakfast with Santa
Join Santa & Mrs. Claus for breakfast in the Silver Ballroom before they start their final countdown in preparation for Christmas! This one seating event will offer a delicious breakfast spread any kid will love and allow photo ops with Santa & Mrs. Claus as they mingle with both young and old.
Event Highlights:
Breakfast and Photo Opportunities with Santa & Mrs. Claus
Breakfast Seating: 9:00am – 10:30am
Adults $32++ | Children 10 & Under: $22++ | Children 1 & Under: Free