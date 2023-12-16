× Expand The Read House Breakfast with Santa at The Read House

Join Santa & Mrs. Claus for breakfast in the Silver Ballroom before they start their final countdown in preparation for Christmas! This one seating event will offer a delicious breakfast spread any kid will love and allow photo ops with Santa & Mrs. Claus as they mingle with both young and old.

Event Highlights:

Breakfast and Photo Opportunities with Santa & Mrs. Claus

Breakfast Seating: 9:00am – 10:30am

Adults $32++ | Children 10 & Under: $22++ | Children 1 & Under: Free