Breath: The Beginning, The End, The In Between

In this course, instructor Anne Lloyd Willett brings a new dimension to breath. As a movement therapist/specialist who has dug deep into the human body (through surgery observations and literally, with scalpel in hand) to understand the intricacies and interconnections within, she offers perspective on breath down to the level of the organs. With this wisdom, she shares ways to use it for overall health with intention, gratitude, and healing. The course provides understanding of the anatomy and breath; and includes a body breath meditation.

Please note: Bring a yoga mat or blanket if you prefer to lie down for the breath relaxation.

About the instructor:

Anne Lloyd Willett has over 35 years of experience teaching and facilitating all kinds of 'movement' and is known as a transformational guide, healer, and life coach. She brings a very rich and diverse mosaic of modalities to her work; and weaves in cutting edge information, new paradigms, and a fully integrated body-mind-soul approach to well-being. Her approach incorporates her multifaceted life and comprehensive studies and practice in psychology and coaching, breath therapy, holistic health, yoga, Pilates, astrology, dance, and body wisdom. Also, as an artist, she brings her inspirational angel art to her work. Her approach to movement is through the lens of fascia and tensegrity. She has studied with brilliant teachers from around the globe including master teacher Ron Fletcher, first generation student of Joe Pilates; and she has observed human surgeries live and conducted intensive human body dissections to understand the connections and intricacies of the human body. In addition to holding Private Sessions with clients ages 12 to 101, she is an author, as well as a guest lecturer presenting to international audiences.