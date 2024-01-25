The Briars' Americana Showcase with Teni Rane at The Granfalloon

× Expand Alec McBrayer - The Granfalloon The Briars Present - 3 The Briars' Americana Showcase with Teni Rane – January 25, 2024, at The Granfalloon

Chattanooga, TN – Get ready for an evening of heartfelt Americana music at The Briars' Americana Showcase at The Granfalloon on January 25, 2024. The Briars team up with dynamic folk-country artist Teni Rane for this edition of the Americana Showcase.

The Briars, a local husband-and-wife duo, renowned for their captivating vocal harmonies and acoustic craftsmanship, will host the event. Their music, celebrated for its modern, melodic take on traditional American genres, has garnered acclaim through live performances and radio features like WUTC’s “River City Sessions.”

Teni Rane, known for her unique blend of Americana-folk-rock and jazzy vocals, will grace the stage with songs from her latest project, “The Goldenrod Singles,” previewing her upcoming 2024 album. A Chattanooga native, Rane's music resonates with themes of everyday life and universal experiences.

This all-ages event is a must-attend for anyone interested in the local music scene. Tickets are $15 and available online or at the door.

The Briars' Americana Showcase is a quarterly Chattanooga event which serves to build community among our area's musicians and listeners. It's always full of beautiful moments and great songs made right here in our neck of the woods. Come enjoy a night of great music at The Granfalloon!