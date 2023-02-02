The Briars at Song Circle

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Singer/songwriter Richard Daigle and The Briars, Robert Lovett and Jerris Schmidt, will share original songs at this "in the round" singer/songwriter night.

Concerts & Live Music
