BUILD A HIGH CONVERTING CONTENT CALENDAR - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Image via Canva Image via Canva

In this workshop, learn how to create a strategic content plan that drives engagement, nurtures leads, and boosts conversions. Whether you're a beginner looking to establish a solid content strategy or a seasoned marketer seeking to enhance your existing approach, this workshop is for you. Take the first step towards building a high converting content calendar that drives results for your business!

About the instructor:

Chelsya Ashley is a Lead Marketing Strategist and Founder of Cheya Media. She is an experienced and passionate growth strategist who specializes in content strategy and data-driven marketing. With 7+ years in marketing, she's worked with over 350 companies to grow their business through performance marketing and growth strategies - including large corporations like Stanley Tools, Proof Syrup, Rite Aid, KNESKO Skin and AARP. After working for three marketing agencies, she decided to start her own. She's obsessed with her Bichpoo puppy, Bali, and loves walking down the Riverwalk with her husband and her puppy. When she's not working, she's kickboxing, reading, or watching movies with her husband.