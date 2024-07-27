× Expand Shop the Market at, LLC Burgers and Wings Palooza

Get ready for a flavor explosion at McDonald Farm on July 27th from 10 am to 7 pm for "Burgers and Wings Palooza"! Join Shop the Market at for a thrilling day packed with every burger and wing imaginable! From classic bacon and blue cheese to unique creations with onion, sauerkraut, barbecue sauce, and even double stack burgers and sliders. Let your taste buds soar with a variety of wing flavors, including barbecue, herb, creamy, and an array of spicy options. It's a feast for the senses you won't want to miss! 🍔🍗