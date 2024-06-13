× Expand Photo via Canva burnout

You don’t just wake up burnt out one day, and you don’t have to hit rock bottom to do something about your burnout. And despite what you might feel, the solution to burnout is not always to quit your job. These are the misconceptions that make healing burnout feel impossible.

In high stress industries, the most important step in burnout prevention is to catch it sooner so you can address it faster and more effectively. In this class you will learn:

How to become proactive rather than reactive.

About the burnout cycle and preventing burnout

How to continue to heal from burnout while still achieving in your career

About the instructor:

Laura Von Wahlde is a Burn Out & Career Coach in Chattanooga, TN, who lives her purpose by supporting women in healing from burn out and stepping into careers they love. Through her own journey of healing, Laura was called to develop programs that support deeper healing of systemic burn out, both for clients and companies, and fully address the fears and self-doubt in today’s job market. As a result of healing burn out, Laura’s clients uncover clarity in their own career, discover an aligned career, and take intentional actions that support their life vision.

Laura’s mission is to empower women to heal burn out so they can take & reclaim their lives and careers. Laura earned a Bachelor’s in Psychology at North Park University in Chicago, IL, and her Master’s in Forensic Psychology at Middlesex University in London, UK. In 2019, Laura became certified as a Professional Coach, and is currently in a second certification program in Emotional Leadership to facilitate trauma-informed, somatic healing for all women recovering from burn out.