The Cadillac Three w/ Riley Thomas - live performance at The Signal - Concert Hall
The Cadillac ThreeCountrySpending their formative years playing music together in basements and garages laid the foundation for THE CADILLAC THREE to put their own spin on each new record. They open a time capsule of their musical history together and expand on some of the grooves from COUNTRY FUZZ release with a new offering titled TABASCO & SWEET TEA via Big Machine Records. Dropping the sonic swirl with little warning, the new album is a welcome interruption to the mundane and stress felt around the globe.
“As we finished the last record, we knew we were only tapping the surface with songs like ‘The Jam’ for where we could go next musically and found ourselves inspired to dive into these sounds that we had never explored before as a band,” explains drummer Neil Mason. “We’ve always had a lot of influences, but ultimately found ourselves thinking about what we were listening to in high school -- The Meters, Stevie Wonder, Medeski Martin & Wood and John Scofield.”
Lead singer and guitarist Jaren Johnston continues, “this album is a science project … constantly moving in different directions but keeping one cohesive feel throughout. We kind of have this innate thing going after all these years so it’s cool to kind of stretch into some new musical spaces with elements of a DJ set that flows from track to track, but mixed with 80’s Funk vibes and jam-band flow over hardcore Country lyrics.”
TABASCO & SWEET TEA explores hybrid sounds throughout the 11 modern-meets-nostalgia tracks. Connecting with their fans and creating no matter the obstacles, TC3 launched this new project at $3.99 for the first week so it is more accessible during a time when many are not spending as much on music, but need it now more than ever.
“We wouldn’t be where we are without our fans,” shares bassist Kelby Ray. “We lost the ability to tour and know many of our fans have also lost their ability to work consistently this year so we wanted to find a way to provide this album as cost effectively as we could. Our hope is that everyone who wants TABASCO & SWEET TEA can get it without breaking the bank.”
Jaren’s gritty vocals explode over unexpected guitar riffs as Kelby pounds out taut yet voluptuous bass lines mixed Neil’s gnarly, syncopated rhythms. Their boisterous, yet good-natured freewheeling vibe erupts with the title track and caps off the sequence with a calling-card biography, “Sabbath On Cornbread” to reinforce the electricity of their live show:
These 3 longhairs born and raised hereGonna keep on changin’ the gameSticks and skins, slide and steelGuitar man 3 hippie hillbillies from TennesseeKeepin’ it heavy, keepin’ it realBest damn band in Country, you best believeYou ainʼt never seen nothinʼ like The Cadillac Three
Known across the globe for their unpredictable concerts – equally impressive and amped in a sweaty club or festival main stage – TC3 delivers.
Maybe it’s a sign of the times this project is released now, as playlists reflect listeners finding comfort in old favorites when times are tough. TC3 finds the common ground interweaving traditions of American popular music and proving that new can still feel classic without being derivative yet simultaneously casting a vision for good times ahead.
Riley ThomasCountryRiley Thomas has been writing and performing since the age of 14, when he joined a rock band in his hometown of Plant City, Florida.
As the lead singer he quickly realized music was his calling, after hoping for a career in professional baseball before.
“I think music has always been in my blood — even when I tried to not write I always did, so I know I have to,” Thomas said.
Before pursuing a solo career, Thomas toured with the popular christian band Among the Thirsty, who signed a major record deal shortly after he and the group arrived in Nashville. During this time, Thomas co-produced an album, wrote songs and played guitar for the band.
After two years, he left the group and transitioned into tour management for the acclaimed country band The Swon Brothers. While working with them, the band joined world tours with legends; Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, and others. Which helped inspire Thomas in continuing to write and perform his own music.
This and years of diverse writing helped create a path to Thomas signing a publishing deal with Plaid Flag Music in 2015.
“Signing him was one of our easiest decisions,” said Plaid Flag co-creative director and Thomas’s longtime friend Kendall Warren. “He’s an amazing writer and an even better person.”
As part of his publishing deal, he has spent much of the last two years lending his songwriting ability to many other pop and country artists in Los Angles and Nashville.
“Sometimes I have something to say and I’m not always the person meant to say it,” Thomas said. “I love co-writing songs and hearing other artists become the identity behind it. It’s one of the things that ultimately inspired me to have my own voice in music.”
Thomas is now focusing on his dream of becoming a writer/artist himself. His unique hybrid of guitar-driven pop and country stands out with his stellar baritone voice and ability to write catchy hooks while still telling unforgettable stories. This sound was born from the music he grew up with — his mom raised him on pop radio while his dad listened to classic country.
“The world has a lot of good music, and can still use more. So I’m looking for my place in it,” Thomas said. “I wanna write songs that the girls can dance to, and music that can get anybody through the hard times."