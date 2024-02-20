Cake Decorating 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Image via Canva Image via Canva

Join this class all about the basics of cake decorating!

In this course, you will be provided with a 6-inch premade cake and plenty of buttercream to learn how to create textures and piping techniques including borders and rosettes. You'll even learn how to write on a cake. This class will be an entry-level course, perfect for teens and adults.

Best part? You'll take your cake home in a cake box to enjoy later!

Please note: Ticket sales end 24 hours in advance.

About the instructor:

Sierra Stollenwerk started her baking business in 2018 creating custom cakes out of her small apartment. In 2022 she rebranded to Reignbow Baking Company, LLC, an inclusive bakery aiming to inspire joy, creativity, and generosity through baked goods. Reignbow Baking Co. is currently a custom-order-only bakery located in Brainerd that specializes in wedding cakes. When Sierra isn’t baking, she enjoys paddle boarding, reading YA and self-development books, and attempting to keep house plants alive. Storefront coming in 2023! Learn more about Reignbow Baking at www.reignbowbakingco.com .