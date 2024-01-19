Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer

Fever
⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Hans Zimmer at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church under the gentle glow of candlelight.
General Info📍 Venue: First Cumberland Presbyterian Church📅 Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector⏳ Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)👤 Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult♿ Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant🪑 Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone
Tentative Program
Time from Inception
This Land from The Lion King
Zooster’s Breakout from Madagascar
Supermarine from Dunkirk
Honor from The Pacific
A Dark Knight from The Dark Knight
Wonder Woman Suite
Gladiator Suite
Cornfield Chase from Interstellar
Dune Suite
Discombobulate from Sherlock Holmes
Pirates of the Caribbean Suite
Performers
String Quartet
Reviews of Candlelight Concerts💬 Holly H. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "Very well run and the very talented musicians were great!"💬 David S. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "We had a wonderful time and the venue was perfect for an intimate gathering."💬 Daisha T. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "This was great! The talent, the ambiance, the vibe made for a really great evening."