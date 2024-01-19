Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer

× Expand Fever Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga.

⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Hans Zimmer at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church under the gentle glow of candlelight.

📍 Venue: First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
📅 Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector
⏳ Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)
👤 Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult
♿ Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant
🪑 Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone

Tentative Program

Time from Inception

This Land from The Lion King

Zooster’s Breakout from Madagascar

Supermarine from Dunkirk

Honor from The Pacific

A Dark Knight from The Dark Knight

Wonder Woman Suite

Gladiator Suite

Cornfield Chase from Interstellar

Dune Suite

Discombobulate from Sherlock Holmes

Pirates of the Caribbean Suite

Performers

String Quartet

Reviews of Candlelight Concerts💬 Holly H. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "Very well run and the very talented musicians were great!"💬 David S. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "We had a wonderful time and the venue was perfect for an intimate gathering."💬 Daisha T. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "This was great! The talent, the ambiance, the vibe made for a really great evening."