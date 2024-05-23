Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More

× Expand Fever ⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi and more at The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet under the gentle glow of candlelight.

General Info

Venue: The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet

Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector

Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 60 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)

Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant

View the FAQs for this event here

Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone

If you would like to book a private concert (min 15+ people), please click here

Check out all the Candlelight concerts in Chattanooga

To treat your friends and family to a Candlelight gift card, click here

Tentative Program

The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 1 RV 269: “Spring” – Vivaldi

The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 2 RV 315: “Summer” – Vivaldi

Thaïs: "Méditation” – Jules Massenet

The Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas: "Verano Porteño” – Astor Piazzolla

The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 3 RV 293: “Autumn” – Vivaldi

The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 4 RV 297: “Winter” – Vivaldi

Performers

Listeso String Quartet

Reviews of Candlelight Concerts

Aleks D. : "Beautiful location and amazingly talented musicians."

Amber B. : "This was a beautiful event with wonderfully talented musicians. Would go again and would recommend to anyone!"

Angel S. : "Excellent concert.... they are masters.... We will be back again!!!!"

Fever Seating