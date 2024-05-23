Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More

Fever
⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi and more at The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet under the gentle glow of candlelight.
General Info
Venue: The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet
Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector
Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 60 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)
Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult
Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant
Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone
Tentative Program
The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 1 RV 269: “Spring” – Vivaldi
The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 2 RV 315: “Summer” – Vivaldi
Thaïs: "Méditation” – Jules Massenet
The Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas: "Verano Porteño” – Astor Piazzolla
The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 3 RV 293: “Autumn” – Vivaldi
The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 4 RV 297: “Winter” – Vivaldi
Performers
Listeso String Quartet
Reviews of Candlelight Concerts
Aleks D. : "Beautiful location and amazingly talented musicians."
Amber B. : "This was a beautiful event with wonderfully talented musicians. Would go again and would recommend to anyone!"
Angel S. : "Excellent concert.... they are masters.... We will be back again!!!!"
