Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay

× Expand Fever Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga.

⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Chattanooga. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Coldplay at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church under the gentle glow of candlelight.

General Info📍 Venue: First Cumberland Presbyterian Church📅 Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector⏳ Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)👤 Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult♿ Accessibility: Wheelchair space limited❓ View the FAQs for this event here🪑 Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone🕯️ If you would like to book a private concert (min 15+ people), please click here🎻 Check out all the Candlelight concerts in Chattanooga🎁 To treat your friends and family to a Candlelight gift card, click here

Tentative Program

“Clocks”

“My Universe”

“Speed of Sound”

“Trouble”

“Fix You”

“Paradise”

“Shiver”

“Yellow”

“Something Just Like This”

“The Scientist”

“A Sky Full of Stars”

Performers

Listeso String Quartet

Reviews of Candlelight Concerts💬 Gabriela G. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "Loved it! From the welcome at the door to the very end it was a great event. Beautiful, intimate, full of energy and happiness."💬 David S. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "We had a wonderful time and the venue was perfect for an intimate gathering."💬 Dixie L. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "Incredible talented and entertaining. The venue was beautiful:) so thankful for a beautiful experience."