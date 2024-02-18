Caribbean Afternoon at the J

Wear your cruise wear, and Hawaiian shirts and join us for a Caribbean holiday in the winter on Sunday, February 18, 4 pm at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. The event will feature a concert by Southern Adventist University’s Steel Band. Additionally, there will be tropical drinks and fun appetizers. For more information and to register visit www.jewishchattanooga.com or call (423) 493-0270.

The Southern Adventist University Steel Band, formed in 2019, is the only ensemble of its kind in the Tennessee Valley. The steel band is a relative newcomer on the musical scene, with the musical use of modified 55-gallon oil drums beginning in the 1940s. Since then, the steel band has spread from its Trinidadian birthplace throughout the Caribbean, and more recently the world. The SAU Steel Band performs traditional Caribbean steel band music, new compositions for steel band, and arrangements of popular music. The ensemble is led by Mr. Keith Lloyd, adjunct percussion instructor at Southern Adventist University.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.