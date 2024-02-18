Caribbean Afternoon at the J

to

Jewish Cultural Center 5461 North Terrace Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Wear your cruise wear, and Hawaiian shirts and join us for a Caribbean holiday in the winter on Sunday, February 18, 4 pm at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. The event will feature a concert by Southern Adventist University’s Steel Band. Additionally, there will be tropical drinks and fun appetizers. For more information and to register visit www.jewishchattanooga.com or call (423) 493-0270.

The Southern Adventist University Steel Band, formed in 2019, is the only ensemble of its kind in the Tennessee Valley. The steel band is a relative newcomer on the musical scene, with the musical use of modified 55-gallon oil drums beginning in the 1940s. Since then, the steel band has spread from its Trinidadian birthplace throughout the Caribbean, and more recently the world. The SAU Steel Band performs traditional Caribbean steel band music, new compositions for steel band, and arrangements of popular music. The ensemble is led by Mr. Keith Lloyd, adjunct percussion instructor at Southern Adventist University.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.

Info

Jewish Cultural Center 5461 North Terrace Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Concerts & Live Music
423 493-0270
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Caribbean Afternoon at the J - 2024-02-18 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Caribbean Afternoon at the J - 2024-02-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Caribbean Afternoon at the J - 2024-02-18 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Caribbean Afternoon at the J - 2024-02-18 16:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

February 13, 2024

Wednesday

February 14, 2024

Thursday

February 15, 2024

Friday

February 16, 2024

Saturday

February 17, 2024

Sunday

February 18, 2024

Monday

February 19, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours