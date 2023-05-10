× Expand Mars Michael Caroline Jones at Songbirds on 5/10

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $15

General Admission Day of Show: $20

Lauded by Rolling Stone as “an ambitious, entrepreneurial guitar heroine primed to bring back the pop-country glory of the Nineties,” Caroline Jones is a multi-genre singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist enriching the country scene with her unique, independent spirit. She officially joined multi-platinum GRAMMY-Award winning Zac Brown Band in 2022 as a full-time band member, making her the first and only female. Her sophomore album, Antipodes (November 2021), debuted at #4 on the iTunes Country Chart and its lead single, “Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable),” is Jones’ first Top 30 country hit that is still climbing the charts thanks to its viral TikTok line dance that has been played over 540 million times. As with her debut album Bare Feet (August 2017), Caroline co-produced Antipodes with Ric Wake (Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston), performed the majority of the instruments, and solo wrote majority of the tracks. Antipodes also features collaborations with industry heavy-hitters Zac Brown, Joe Bonamassa, Mac McAnally, and Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey.

Caroline’s skilled musicianship and addictive, foot-stomping hits have led to performances on The Tonight Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, TODAY Show, as well as multiple appearances at the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Perhaps most impressive about Jones’ young career is the list of mentors who have taken her under their wing and on tour, including Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Vince Gill, Jake Owen, Trisha Yearwood, The Eagles, OneRepublic, and most significantly, Jimmy Buffett and the Zac Brown Band.

Jimmy Buffett, notorious for having no openers, brought Caroline out as an opening act and special guest in 2018 and 2019, which was followed by a distribution deal with his label Mailboat Records for the release of her debut album and the release of “Gulf Coast Girl” featuring Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, and Lukas Nelson. The breezy summer track, which was written specifically for Caroline by Buffett and Mac McAnally, debuted at JazzFest in 2019 and quickly became a hit.

Caroline first opened for Zac Brown Band on their 2017 tour and, following three consecutive years as their staple opening act, joined the band as a special guest in 2021. Highlights with the group include performing at the 2021 CMA Awards, opening for The Rolling Stones at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and most recently, performing as Dolly Parton's band for her Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame induction. In 2022, Jones reunited with Zac Brown Band as a special guest in their Out In The Middle Tour while popping up at key festivals and headlining her own shows in support of Antipodes. In 2023, Jones will be back on tour with ZBB for their From The Fire Tour. They will also headline international shows as part of the C2C: Country to Country festival and at CMC Rocks in Australia, where Caroline will also be performing her own solo set. Jones is also rolling out new music off her forthcoming studio album expected this fall.