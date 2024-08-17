Carpool: A Tribute to The Cars

× Expand Carpool/The GEM Carpool

Let the good times roll when the ultimate Cars tribute band - Carpool – perform at the The GEM Theatre on Saturday, August 17 at 7:30pm. Carpool recreates the sound, feel, look and vibe that made the Cars world famous. The Atlanta-based band includes five full-time musicians, and their performance meticulously captures all the essence of the most successful new wave band of the late ‘70s and ‘80s. A Carpool show will take you right back to when the Cars were the soundtrack of our lives, reminding us of why the influential band still hold a very special place in all our hearts and minds. Tickets are $30-$35; reserved seating recommended and available online www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at (706) 625-3132.