Casablanca Dinner and Jazz

to

The Granfalloon 400 East Main Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

The Granfalloon is offering a special Valentine’s experience with a Casablanca Valentine’s Dinner on Wednesday, February 14. Beginning at 6:30pm, this event will include a Moroccan-inspired three course dinner, along with 1940s era jazz and love songs performed by vocalists Selina Duncan and Clare Donohue, accompanied on piano. Guests will also be treated with a welcome cocktail and digestif, along with a red rose.

A silent showing of the classic Casablanca film will be projected throughout the evening, for visual effect.

Info

The Granfalloon 400 East Main Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music, Film, Food & Drink
4236613185
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Casablanca Dinner and Jazz - 2024-02-14 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Casablanca Dinner and Jazz - 2024-02-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Casablanca Dinner and Jazz - 2024-02-14 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Casablanca Dinner and Jazz - 2024-02-14 18:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

February 6, 2024

Wednesday

February 7, 2024

Thursday

February 8, 2024

Friday

February 9, 2024

Saturday

February 10, 2024

Sunday

February 11, 2024

Monday

February 12, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours