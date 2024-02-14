Casablanca Dinner and Jazz

× Expand The Granfalloon Casablanca Valentines Dinner at The Granfalloon

The Granfalloon is offering a special Valentine’s experience with a Casablanca Valentine’s Dinner on Wednesday, February 14. Beginning at 6:30pm, this event will include a Moroccan-inspired three course dinner, along with 1940s era jazz and love songs performed by vocalists Selina Duncan and Clare Donohue, accompanied on piano. Guests will also be treated with a welcome cocktail and digestif, along with a red rose.

A silent showing of the classic Casablanca film will be projected throughout the evening, for visual effect.