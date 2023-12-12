CD Tech Tuesday

CD Tech
CD Tech and Launch TN present a group for transitioning into the Tech Industry.
Join us for a night of networking, food, and a presentation on navigating the Tech Career field!
to
Somer Station 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
CD Tech
