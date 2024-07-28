× Expand Christiana Pranayama Key Celebrate Lughnasadh at Crabtree Farms1

Celebrate the Seasons! Bounty and Bliss -

Lughnassadh Ritual and Feast

Abundance Awaits.... Step into the magic of harvest at Crabtree Farms and join us for an immersive celebration of Lughnassadh, the ancient festival honoring the Celtic god Lugh. Families are invited to this enriching, educational experience featuring rituals, a feast of fresh local foods, storytelling, and crafts that symbolize the abundance and gratitude of the season. Embrace the spirit of Lughnassadh, celebrating the first fruits of the harvest, and connect with traditions that honor the Earth’s bounty and the community that sustains us.

Let’s celebrate the First Harvest together at Crabtree Farms in a celebration that transcends time. Discover the ancient Celtic roots of this sacred festival as we delve into the rich traditions and folklore of Lughnassadh.

This is not just an event; it's a transformative, experiential journey that welcomes families into the heart of tradition. Come prepared for a captivating experience where we will:

Call the Corners: Greet and embrace the sacred energies of nature, our ancestors, the cosmos, and Center, fostering a connection with the spiritual essence that links us all.

Feast on Fresh Harvest: Savor the flavors of a bountiful meal prepared with freshly harvested produce from Crabtree Farms and Christiana's organically-grown home vegetables. Connect with the land and the community through a feast that celebrates the abundance of the season. (Please message with any dietary restrictions)

Stories of Lugh: Immerse yourself in the captivating folklore of Lughnassadh, learning about the ancient Celtic god Lugh and the customs that have been passed down through generations.

Crafting with Nature: Unleash your creativity with hands-on crafts using natural materials gathered from the farm. Create beautiful and symbolic items to take home, serving as lasting reminders of the day’s magic and abundance.

Rituals of Gratitude and Abundance: Participate in meaningful rituals designed to honor the Earth and express our gratitude for the harvest. These rituals, rooted in ancient practices, will help you connect with the natural cycles and foster a deeper appreciation for the gifts we receive from the land.

Lughnassadh, the festival marking the first harvest, echoes through the rhythms of nature as we gather to celebrate the season’s bounty. Originating from the ancient Celtic god Lugh, associated with skills and harvest, Lughnassadh is now celebrated as one of the eight Wheel of the Year Sabbats in neopaganism.

You’re invited and encouraged to delve into the themes and symbols of Lughnassadh – grains, fruits, bread, and the spirit of the harvest. Feel the rhythm of the season and express it through your attire - wear earth tones, harvest colors, and rustic patterns. Contribute to the collective energy by bringing items for the altar that symbolize abundance and gratitude, such as grains, fruits, or handmade crafts.

As a beautiful gesture of sharing and nurturing the Earth, consider bringing seeds or plants to contribute to a delightful community seed swap.

Let us intertwine ourselves in community and nature as we Celebrate the Harvest in this extraordinary Lughnassadh Ritual and Feast – a journey of connection, gratitude, and abundance – just in time for the first harvest.

ABOUT YOUR FACILITATOR:

Christiana “Kiki” Key, from Brooklyn, NY, now weaves her magic in Chattanooga and NW Georgia, the land of her ancestors. As a multidisciplinary performing artist and practicing pagan, Kiki has made a career out of her passion: educating the general public in the traditional Wheel of the Year pagan rituals, with a modern twist.

These ceremonies, which she has hosted from the parks of New York City to Bushwick’s Catland, to estates in Eastern Canada and occult conferences in Ireland, showcase the ebb and flow of the seasons and their deeper meanings. These traditions and rituals help to ground and center the participants, and they leave the ceremony feeling lighter in spirit, connected in community, and empowered in their bodies.