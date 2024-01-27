Celebrate the Seasons! Illuminating Love and Light for Imbolc

× Expand Christiana Key Imbolc Facebook Cover - 1 Illuminating Love and Light for Imbolc, this Saturday January 27 from 4-7pm at Crabtree Farms in Chattanooga

As we stand on the threshold of February, a month adorned with ancient tales and vibrant traditions, we invite you to join us in an enchanting celebration of the season at Crabtree Farms.

Imbolc, meaning “in the belly of the mother”, marks the halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, and there’s no better time to share in the warmth and community of this special occasion.

At first glance, it may seem that February is a strange time to honor vibrant feelings of fertility, love, and lust…

Yet, in the cool embrace of winter, we find a poetic paradox. Imbolc and Lupercalia (now Valentine’s Day) beckon us to look beyond the frosty exterior and embrace the warmth within. These celebrations stand as beacons of hope, affirming fertility amidst frozen fields, light in the face of darkness, and love’s promise in the arms of winter.

In that light, celebrating love is the perfect theme for this month.

During this educational and experiential event, we will join together in Calling the Corners, enjoy a communal meal celebrating dairy in all its various forms (Imbolc is a milk holiday, after all…), and craft a traditional St. Brigid Cross for home protection, as well as a Love Sachet Spell, whether you’re partnered up, looking for love, desiring more self-love, or wanting to refresh a love grown stale.

We can use the energies at hand to generate more love in our lives, and more love is what the world needs right now!

Bring your open hearts and creative spirits as we dance in the embrace of February’s enchanting energy.

Tickets are $47 Adults, $17 for humans 17 and under