Celebrate the Seasons! Midsummer Feast and Litha Ritual

× Expand Christiana Key 2024 Celebrate Midsummer with a ritual and a feast!

🌞 Step into the Radiant Glow of Midsummer at Crabtree Farms! 🌿

As we stand at the peak of the summer solstice, bathed in the golden light of Litha, we extend a warm invitation for you and your family to join us for a magical celebration of the season at Crabtree Farms.

Litha, celebrating the zenith of the sun’s journey, fills the air with vibrant energy and calls us to bask in the warmth of community and connection. Amidst the lush fields and blossoming gardens, let us come together to honor the abundance of nature and the boundless power of the sun.

In the midst of summer’s splendor, it may seem natural to revel in the joys of abundance and vitality…

Yet, amidst the sweltering heat, there lies a poetic paradox. Litha beckons us to look beyond the surface and embrace the deep wellsprings of life that flow beneath. As the sun reaches its zenith, we find ourselves drawn to celebrate the fecundity of the earth, the passion of the heart, and the promise of love’s eternal flame.

In the spirit of this radiant season, love becomes our guiding theme.

During this immersive and enchanting event, we will come together to honor the sacred circle of life with a traditional Calling of the Corners. Indulge in a communal feast celebrating the abundance of the season, with seasonal fruits and vegetables taking center stage. Engage your hands and hearts in crafting a traditional sunwheel to adorn your home, invoking the protection and blessings of the sun’s rays. And delve into the magic of nature with a guided herb walk, taking home herbs to dry so that you may burn them in the cold winter months, reminding you of summer’s warm embrace.

Harnessing the potent energies of this auspicious time, let us cultivate love in all its forms and spread its warmth throughout the world.

Tickets are limited, so secure your place in this transformative celebration before June 15th.

Bring your open hearts and radiant spirits as we dance in the embrace of Litha’s enchanting energy.

ABOUT YOUR FACILITATOR:

Christiana “Kiki” Key, from Brooklyn, NY, now weaves her magic in Chattanooga and NW Georgia, the land of her ancestors. As a multidisciplinary performing artist and practicing pagan, Kiki has made a career out of her passion: educating the general public in the traditional Wheel of the Year pagan rituals, with a modern twist.

These ceremonies, which she has hosted from the parks of New York City to Bushwick’s Catland, to estates in Eastern Canada and occult conferences in Ireland, showcase the ebb and flow of the seasons and their deeper meanings. These traditions and rituals help to ground and center the participants, and they leave the ceremony feeling lighter in spirit, connected in community, and empowered in their bodies.

Beyond the ritual space, Kiki is a professional tarot reader, yoga and pranayama instructor, and family astrologer, offering insights that bridge generations. Her practices and intensive studies have ranged from thelema to solomonic goetia, from chaos magick to druidry, from christian mysticism to practical and metaphysical herbalism.

