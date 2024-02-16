A Celebration of Chattanooga's Black Artists

ClearStory Arts is excited to celebrate Black artists working out of Chattanooga in our newest exhibition. Opening February 16 between 6-8pm, we'll have music, refreshments, and a vast display of art of all kinds. Photography, textiles, paintings, drawings, sculptures and more will be on full display, as well as available for purchase directly through our website.

The show closes March 1 in conjunction with ClearStory Arts' First Friday Open Studios. If you can't attend either event or prefer to view the work quietly, reach out to schedule a gallery viewing whenever it's convenient for you.

This show was developed in collaboration with Ty Swint, and is curated by Rik Herrmann. Artists with featured works on the graphics include Ty Swint, Nathan Stepney, Tob.Art, Joshua Williams, and Nadine Shillingford.

