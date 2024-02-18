× Expand Celtic Angels/The GEM Theatre Celtic Angels Ireland

The award-winning Irish troupe Celtic Angels returns to The GEM Theatre on Sunday, February 18 at 7:30pm. Experience over 30 traditional and contemporary Irish songs as the Celtic Angels performs alongside the Trinity Ensemble and Celtic Knight Dancers. Tickets are $45-$55; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or going online: www.calhoungemtheare.org.

The energetic, all ages show celebrates Irish heritage through authentic song and dance. Featuring champion singers, dancers, and musicians, the Celtic Angels takes the audience on a musical journey through the highlights of Ireland from the verdant valleys to the heathery highlands.