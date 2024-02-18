Celtic Angels Ireland

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

The award-winning Irish troupe Celtic Angels returns to The GEM Theatre on Sunday, February 18 at 7:30pm. Experience over 30 traditional and contemporary Irish songs as the Celtic Angels performs alongside the Trinity Ensemble and Celtic Knight Dancers. Tickets are $45-$55; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or going online: www.calhoungemtheare.org.

The energetic, all ages show celebrates Irish heritage through authentic song and dance. Featuring champion singers, dancers, and musicians, the Celtic Angels takes the audience on a musical journey through the highlights of Ireland from the verdant valleys to the heathery highlands.

Info

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
706-625-3132
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Celtic Angels Ireland - 2024-02-18 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Celtic Angels Ireland - 2024-02-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Celtic Angels Ireland - 2024-02-18 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Celtic Angels Ireland - 2024-02-18 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

December 11, 2023

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

December 12, 2023

Wednesday

December 13, 2023

Thursday

December 14, 2023

Friday

December 15, 2023

Saturday

December 16, 2023

Sunday

December 17, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours